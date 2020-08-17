Chandigarh COVID-19 count stands at 2,216
Updated: 17-08-2020 23:11 IST
The total number of cases include 1,183 cured patients and 30 deaths.
A total of 57,982 COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday across the country, taking India's total coronavirus cases to 26,47,664. (ANI)
