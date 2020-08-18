Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
Executive chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered Biocon Ltd Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said on Monday night that she has tested positive for COVID-19. "I have added to the covid count by testing positive. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of COVID-19 cases, with a total of 91,864 infections so far. Out of 6,317 fresh cases reported in the state on Monday, 2,053 cases ere from Bengaluru urban alone.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-08-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 00:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@kiranshaw)

Executive chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered Biocon Ltd Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said on Monday night that she has tested positive for COVID-19. "I have added to the covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms and I hope it stays that way," the 67-year-old biotechnology industry veteran said in a tweet.

Replying to her tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "So sorry to hear this, @KiranShaw. We need you hale & hearty soon! Be well my friend." As of August 17 evening, cumulatively 2,33,283 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 4,062 deaths and 1,48,562 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of COVID-19 cases, with a total of 91,864 infections so far.

Out of 6,317 fresh cases reported in the state on Monday, 2,053 cases ere from Bengaluru urban alone.

