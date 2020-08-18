Some areas of Rajasthan likely to receive rainfall: IMD
Some of the areas of Rajasthan are likely to receive rainfall today, predicted India Meteorological Department, Jaipur.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 18-08-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 09:58 IST
"Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places in Jaipur, Ajmer, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, Bundi, Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts and adjoining areas," the MeT department tweeted.
According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is likely to batter Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh in the next few hours. (ANI)
