UP CM gives nod to set up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved setting up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut and Lucknow, an official spokesperson said While the Lucknow tribunal will accept claim applications from Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot Dham, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Devi Patan Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti and Vindhyachal Dham divisions; the Meerut tribunal will have the jurisdiction over Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bareilly and Agra divisions, the spokesperson said on Monday. The legislation provided for setting up of tribunals to adjudicate claims of damage.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-08-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 10:15 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved setting up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut and Lucknow, an official spokesperson said
While the Lucknow tribunal will accept claim applications from Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot Dham, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Devi Patan Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti and Vindhyachal Dham divisions; the Meerut tribunal will have the jurisdiction over Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bareilly and Agra divisions, the spokesperson said on Monday. Taking a stand against the anti-CAA protests in December last year, the state government had promulgated an ordinance for the recovery of damages from the protesters. The legislation provided for setting up of tribunals to adjudicate claims of damage. PTI SAB RDK SRY
ALSO READ
4 missing girls, including 2 toddlers, recovered from Aligarh: Police
Farmers suffer due to scant rainfall in UP's Aligarh
1 held for gangrape of minor in UP's Saharanpur
BSP terms manhandling of BJP MLA in Aligarh 'worrying', demands 'proper' probe
Indian Idol Fame Shahzan Mujeeb signed as first ever National Brand Ambassador of Aligarh Municipal Corporation