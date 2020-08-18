Rajasthan reports 694 fresh Covid cases, 10 deaths

As many as 694 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths have been reported in Rajasthan this morning, the state's Health Ministry said on Tuesday. "694 fresh COVID19 cases have reported in Rajasthan today till 1030 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 63,324. While 10 people have died today, the state has seen a total of 897 deaths till now," it said.

As many as 311 people have recovered on Tuesday, taking the total number of recovered cases to 47,965. Across the country, there are a total of 27,02,742 till now, of which, 6,73,166 cases are active. As many as 19,77,779 have recovered, while 51,797 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic, according to the Union Health Ministry.