Maha: Man barges into house, later found dead

A 27-year-old inebriated man barged into a house here in Maharashtra on Tuesday and died after he was caught and tied by the family members, police said. It is unclear whether he was beaten up during confinement, they said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the cause of the death.

"The man, who was under the influence of some narcotic substance or alcohol, entered into a house in Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad early morning. He was caught by the family members and tied with a rope," Pimpri Chinchwad's Additional Commissioner of Police Ramnath Pokle said. The family members then informed the police, he said.

"When the police reached the spot, they found the man unconscious and later confirmed he was dead. Prima facie, there are no external injuries on the body, but the autopsy report will confirm the exact cause of death," he said. Once the autopsy report comes, a case would be registered accordingly, Bhosari police station's senior inspector Shankar Avtade said, adding that an investigation is underway.