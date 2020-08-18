Left Menu
Development News Edition

Around 3.65 crore jobs to be generated in construction of houses under PMAY(U): Puri

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Puri said that so far, 1.65 crore jobs have already been generated under the PMAY(U). The Union housing and urban affairs minister said that the ministry has sanctioned 1.07 crore houses against the demand of 1.12 crore and of these, 67 lakh houses have been grounded for construction and 35 lakh delivered so far.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:31 IST
Around 3.65 crore jobs to be generated in construction of houses under PMAY(U): Puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said around 3.65 crore jobs would be generated in the construction of houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in the country. Speaking at a webinar organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Puri said that so far, 1.65 crore jobs have already been generated under the PMAY(U).

The Union housing and urban affairs minister said that the ministry has sanctioned 1.07 crore houses against the demand of 1.12 crore and of these, 67 lakh houses have been grounded for construction and 35 lakh delivered so far. During the webinar on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Fostering Steel Usage in Housing & Construction and Aviation Sector', Puri said that it is estimated that 158 lakh metric tonnes of steel and 692 lakh metric tonnes of cement would be consumed in the construction of the houses sanctioned under the scheme.

"An estimated 3.65 crore jobs would be generated in construction of all sanctioned houses, of which about 1.65 crore jobs would have already been generated in construction of houses grounded under PMAY (U) so far," he said. He also said that presently, about 700 kilometres Metro network length is operational in 18 cities and about 900 km network is under construction in 27 cities.

"In Delhi-NCR alone, Metro network of 378 km is operational, which is likely to be extended by another 146 km (including 82 km Delhi-Meerut RRTS network)," the minister said. He said that 40 per cent of the country's population or 600 million Indians are expected to live in urban centres by 2030, adding that to cater to this growing urban population, India has to build 600 to 800 million square metres of urban space every year till 2030.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

The Latest: South Korea says 457 cases linked to church

South Korean health officials said Tuesday that they have found 457 coronavirus cases linked to a huge Seoul church led by a bitter critic of the countrys president, driving an alarming surge of infections in the greater capital area. Kwon ...

Ghana: Parliament approves tax waiver of GH174.7 million for health workers

Ghana Parliament has approved a request by the government for tax waiver amounting to GH174.7 million for health workers as part of measures in the fight against COVID-19, according to a news report by Ghanian Times.The amount includes GH16...

Taking a lead in innovative healthcare delivery by advancing the world of health

Gurugram Haryana India Aug 18 ANINewsVoir In its unwavering commitment to medical technology and improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and delivery of care, BD has been a critical healthcare provider with a legacy of 120 plus years of i...

Rohit, Vinesh among four recommended for Khel Ratna Award

Star cricketer Rohit Sharma and decorated woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat were among the four athletes recommended on Tuesday for this years Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award -- the countrys highest sporting honour. Woman paddler Manika Batra and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020