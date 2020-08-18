46 more test positive for COVID-19 in A&N Islands, tally 2,445

At least 46 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally to 2,445, a senior official said on Tuesday. One person succumbed to the infection, raising the death toll in the Union Territory to 29, he said.

As many as 1,325 people have recovered from the disease so far, 99 of them on Monday. The archipelago currently has eight containment zones.

The number of active cases stands at 1,091. A total of 71,010 samples have been examined for COVID-19 in the Union Territory thus far.