Left Menu
Development News Edition

T'gana: Ministers visit rain-hit areas in Warangal; Godavari river water level eases

Met department sources said a low pressure area weakened by Tuesday morning. According to official data, as of 8.30 am on Tuesday, Sarvapur in Kamareddy district received 87.8 mm of rainfall, followed by Adialabad Urban (87.5 mm).

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:37 IST
T'gana: Ministers visit rain-hit areas in Warangal; Godavari river water level eases

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (PTI)A team of Telangana Ministers including Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao visited flood-hit areas following incessant rains while the water level in Godavari river in the temple town of Bhadrachalam eased a bit. Rama Rao, who is the Working President of ruling TRS, and Health Minister Eatala Rajender reached Warangal on Tuesday morning followinga directive from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to visit the town.

Rama Rao and Rajender, along with other ministers, visited rain-affected areas, interacted with the victims and assured help, official sources said. Meanwhile, the water level in Godavari river in the temple town of Bhadrachalam (in Bhadradri Kothagudem district) at 11 am on Tuesday was 54.90 feet, slightly above the danger level of 53 feet, according to official sources.

However, it is a substantial decline from the 61.5 ft at 7 pm on August 17. Met department sources said a low pressure area weakened by Tuesday morning.

According to official data, as of 8.30 am on Tuesday, Sarvapur in Kamareddy district received 87.8 mm of rainfall, followed by Adialabad Urban (87.5 mm). Hundreds of people were shifted to safer places in Telangana on Monday as several water bodies and the Godavari river were in spate due to the incessant rains, causing inundation of low-lying areas and damage to roads.

Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on Monday, instructed the authorities to be on high alert. He directed that necessary measures be undertaken to prevent any loss to property or life.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI PTI

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Depression in UK doubles during pandemic, official data shows

The proportion of people in Britain suffering with depression has almost doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, official data showed on Tuesday. The Office for National Statistics ONS said 19 of adults reported some form of depression during...

Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner; to join ADB as vice president

Ashok Lavasa on Tuesday resigned as Election Commissioner and would soon be joining the Asian Development Bank as vice president, sources in the poll panel said. Lavasa was next in line to head the EC.Lavasa, the sources said, has sent his ...

Motor racing-F1's fastest driver algorithm fuels debate and derision

Formula One found the quickest route to an argument on Tuesday by publishing a list of fastest drivers, produced by an algorithm.The late Brazilian triple world champion Ayrton Senna won, based on machine learning technology provided by off...

AP survey: States uncommitted to Trump's unemployment boost

President Donald Trumps plan to offer a stripped-down boost in unemployment benefits to millions of Americans amid the coronavirus outbreak has found little traction among the states, which would have to pay a quarter of the cost to deliver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020