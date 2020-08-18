T'gana: Ministers visit rain-hit areas in Warangal; Godavari river water level eases

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (PTI)A team of Telangana Ministers including Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao visited flood-hit areas following incessant rains while the water level in Godavari river in the temple town of Bhadrachalam eased a bit. Rama Rao, who is the Working President of ruling TRS, and Health Minister Eatala Rajender reached Warangal on Tuesday morning followinga directive from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to visit the town.

Rama Rao and Rajender, along with other ministers, visited rain-affected areas, interacted with the victims and assured help, official sources said. Meanwhile, the water level in Godavari river in the temple town of Bhadrachalam (in Bhadradri Kothagudem district) at 11 am on Tuesday was 54.90 feet, slightly above the danger level of 53 feet, according to official sources.

However, it is a substantial decline from the 61.5 ft at 7 pm on August 17. Met department sources said a low pressure area weakened by Tuesday morning.

According to official data, as of 8.30 am on Tuesday, Sarvapur in Kamareddy district received 87.8 mm of rainfall, followed by Adialabad Urban (87.5 mm). Hundreds of people were shifted to safer places in Telangana on Monday as several water bodies and the Godavari river were in spate due to the incessant rains, causing inundation of low-lying areas and damage to roads.

Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on Monday, instructed the authorities to be on high alert. He directed that necessary measures be undertaken to prevent any loss to property or life.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI PTI