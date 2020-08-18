Left Menu
Ladakh to get new floriculture farm at Thiksay village

The Union Territory of Ladakh, which is normally considered as a dry land not suitable for the growth of crops and flowers, is all set to be drenched in the colours of flowers as the administration will develop a unique floriculture farm for the public at the Thiksay village.

18-08-2020
Floriculture farm in Ladakh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Union Territory of Ladakh, which is normally considered as a dry land not suitable for the growth of crops and flowers, is all set to be drenched in the colours of flowers as the administration will develop a unique floriculture farm for the public at the Thiksay village. Located at a distance of 20 kilometers from Leh on the Leh-Manali highway, the Agriculture Department's seed multiplication farm has been converted into a floriculture farm. A variety of flowers such as gladiolus, lilium, petunia, marigold, dahlia, and sunflower grow on a farm spread on 40 kanals area.

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal hailed the initiative taken by the Agriculture Department. "Ever since Ladakh became a separate Union Territory (in August 2019 with the abrogation of Article 370), we have received a massive boost in the budget. This is a good initiative taken by the agriculture department because people perceive Ladakh as a dry area," he told ANI.

He further said that the flowers grown here are "organic and disease-free". "In times to come, this could become a nice picnic spot for the people of Ladakh. People who come here would be able to relax," he added.

"When flowers bloom here, nowhere else in the country do flowers bloom because of the temperature and monsoon. This floriculture farm is an advantage for us as we would be able to export as well," Chief Agriculture Officer Tashi Tsetan said. During his recent visit to the farm, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur assured to provide more funding to upgrade the farm. (ANI)

