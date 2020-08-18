Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 quintals of cannabis seized in Hisar, three arrested

On a tip-off, a police team intercepted a truck and seized six plastic bags of ganja, weighing 140 kg, from it, a Haryana police spokesperson said here. The police also arrested truck driver Subhash, a resident of Eta in Uttar Pradesh, the spokesperson added.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-08-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 17:13 IST
2 quintals of cannabis seized in Hisar, three arrested

The Haryana police on Tuesday arrested three alleged drug smugglers after seizing two quintals of ganja (cannabis) from them in two separate incidents in Hisar district. On a tip-off, a police team intercepted a truck and seized six plastic bags of ganja, weighing 140 kg, from it, a Haryana police spokesperson said here.

The police also arrested truck driver Subhash, a resident of Eta in Uttar Pradesh, the spokesperson added. “During initial investigations, it came to light that the seized contraband had been procured from Raigarh in Odisha,” he said.

In another crackdown, a Crime Investigation Agency team, acting on a reliable input, seized 60 kg 'ganja' from a pick-up van which was intercepted by police near Agroha toll plaza, also in Hisar district. Two persons arrested in this connection were identified as Balla Singh and Dalip Singh, both residents of Punjab.

“Cases under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were registered against all the arrested accused and police started an investigation to ascertain the source of the contraband. Further probe is underway,” he added. The Haryana police had recovered 331.3 kg 'ganja' last week in Palwal district. The contraband was being smuggled in a tractor-trolley from Chhattisgarh to Uttar Pradesh.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands of Danes could retire early under government pension reform

Nearly 40,000 Danes could get the right to retire early under proposals set out by the government on Tuesday in fulfilment of a key manifesto pledge in last years parliamentary elections.The government said it was seeking to address imbalan...

WNS Named a ‘Leader’ in Mortgage & Loan Services by NelsonHall

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India New York, United States Business Wire India WNS Holdings Limited NYSE WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM services, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in Nelso...

UK creates brand new health unit to combat COVID-19, infectious diseases

The UK government on Tuesday confirmed the creation of a brand new rigorous science-led health unit to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases. The National Institute for Health Protection NIHP, reports of which had emerg...

Amarinder aghainst going ahead with SYL canal, says Punjab will burn

Opposing the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday warned that Punjab will burn if the state is asked to share water with Haryana. At a meeting with his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Jal Sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020