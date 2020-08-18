2 quintals of cannabis seized in Hisar, three arrested

The Haryana police on Tuesday arrested three alleged drug smugglers after seizing two quintals of ganja (cannabis) from them in two separate incidents in Hisar district. On a tip-off, a police team intercepted a truck and seized six plastic bags of ganja, weighing 140 kg, from it, a Haryana police spokesperson said here.

The police also arrested truck driver Subhash, a resident of Eta in Uttar Pradesh, the spokesperson added. “During initial investigations, it came to light that the seized contraband had been procured from Raigarh in Odisha,” he said.

In another crackdown, a Crime Investigation Agency team, acting on a reliable input, seized 60 kg 'ganja' from a pick-up van which was intercepted by police near Agroha toll plaza, also in Hisar district. Two persons arrested in this connection were identified as Balla Singh and Dalip Singh, both residents of Punjab.

“Cases under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were registered against all the arrested accused and police started an investigation to ascertain the source of the contraband. Further probe is underway,” he added. The Haryana police had recovered 331.3 kg 'ganja' last week in Palwal district. The contraband was being smuggled in a tractor-trolley from Chhattisgarh to Uttar Pradesh.