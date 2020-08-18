Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrnat workers are now 'COVID-19 warriors'

These men will also provide updates to the relatives of those being treated," he said. Before being engaged for the work, these migrant labourers were trained for at least seven days about the safety measures while assisting a patient at the COVID-19 ward, the official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-08-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 17:20 IST
Migrnat workers are now 'COVID-19 warriors'

Migrant workers who were diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning to West Bengal and recovered, have now been roped in by the state government to help hundreds of those suffering from the pandemic and are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the metropolis, a senior government official said on Tuesday. Fortynine migrant workers have been inducted by the state government as members of its 'COVID-19 Warriors Club' to assist the coronavirus patients.

They hail from Birbhum, Coochbehar, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Murshidabadand and are given a monthly honorarioum of Rs 15,000, he said. "The primary job of these COVID-19 warriors is to keep up the morale of the patients currently undergoing treatment in the coronavirus wards in hospitals by sharing with them their own stories of recovery. These men will also provide updates to the relatives of those being treated," he said.

Before being engaged for the work, these migrant labourers were trained for at least seven days about the safety measures while assisting a patient at the COVID-19 ward, the official said. "They are basically providing non-medical services mainly through counselling. They will also play a role in raising awareness about the contagion among the patients, their relatives and others," the official said.

These men have also been trained also on how to change oxygen cylinders, check blood pressure, body temperature and a few other basics of treating a patient, he said. Currently these 49 COVID-19 warriors are working in different hospitals in the city, including the state-run Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute at Rajarhat, M R Bangur Hospital, the official said.

All of them have been put up at the Youth Hostel at Salt Lake stadium. As per the state government's plans similar such clubs are being set up in every district, the official added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands of Danes could retire early under government pension reform

Nearly 40,000 Danes could get the right to retire early under proposals set out by the government on Tuesday in fulfilment of a key manifesto pledge in last years parliamentary elections.The government said it was seeking to address imbalan...

WNS Named a ‘Leader’ in Mortgage & Loan Services by NelsonHall

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India New York, United States Business Wire India WNS Holdings Limited NYSE WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM services, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in Nelso...

UK creates brand new health unit to combat COVID-19, infectious diseases

The UK government on Tuesday confirmed the creation of a brand new rigorous science-led health unit to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases. The National Institute for Health Protection NIHP, reports of which had emerg...

Amarinder aghainst going ahead with SYL canal, says Punjab will burn

Opposing the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday warned that Punjab will burn if the state is asked to share water with Haryana. At a meeting with his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Jal Sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020