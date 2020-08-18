Left Menu
NCC to expand in Gujarat, 3,630 cadets to be enrolled

A total of 3,630 cadets -- 980 senior division and 2,650 junior division -- will be enrolled in the border tehsils of Abdasa, Nekhatrana, Lakhpat and Bhuj in Kutch district, Santalpur tehsil in Patan district and the Gandhinagar tehsil where an Air Force station is located, it said. Recently Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved a proposal by the NCC for a major expansion in the border and coastal districts, the release issued by the Press Information Bureau's defence wing said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-08-2020 17:35 IST
The National Cadet Corps (NCC) would be expanding three units in border areas of Gujarat and in Gandhinagar, an official release said on Tuesday. A total of 3,630 cadets -- 980 senior division and 2,650 junior division -- will be enrolled in the border tehsils of Abdasa, Nekhatrana, Lakhpat and Bhuj in Kutch district, Santalpur tehsil in Patan district and the Gandhinagar tehsil where an Air Force station is located, it said.

Recently Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved a proposal by the NCC for a major expansion in the border and coastal districts, the release issued by the Press Information Bureau's defence wing said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced the proposal during his Independence Day address this year, it noted.

"In Gujarat Directorate, three units in border areas / Air Force Station have been earmarked for expansion. "These units are 2 Gujarat Independent Company Bhuj, 7 Gujarat Bn NCC Mehsana, and 2 Gujarat Air Sqn NCC Ahmedabad," it said.

So far 34 institutions have been identified where NCC will be introduced in the state, the release said. In 2017, six Naval NCC units were raised in the 3rd phase of expansion in the coastal districts of Porbandar, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Veraval, Jamnagar and Navsari districts, it said.

"A total of 15,000 additional vacancies were released. The naval cadets of NCC would also be trained for coastal areas patrolling in coordination with Marine Police," said the release.

