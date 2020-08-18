Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai, Aug 18 (PTI): Highlights from the southern

. LGM2 TN-HC-LD-STERLITE Madras HC upholds closure of Sterlite Copper in TN; Company says "temporary setback" Chennai: The Madras High Court rejected a plea from mining giant Vedanta for allowing reopening of its Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, which has been closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-08-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 17:41 IST
Chennai, Aug 18 (PTI): Highlights from the southern

Chennai, Aug 18 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 pm. . LGM2 TN-HC-LD-STERLITE Madras HC upholds closure of Sterlite Copper in TN; Company says "temporary setback" Chennai: The Madras High Court rejected a plea from mining giant Vedanta for allowing reopening of its Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, which has been closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns. .

LGM3 KL-HC-CDR-PIL Chennithala files plea seeking quashing of police circular on CDRs Kochi: Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has filed a PIL in the High Court seeking to quash a police circular directing collection of call data records of COVID-19 patients, who are undergoing quarantine at home as well as at various hospitals in the state. . MDS3 TL-FACEBOOK-RAJA SINGH T'gana BJP MLA Raja Singh denies posting communally charged content on social media Hyderabad: Raja Singh, the lone BJP MLA from Telangana and apparently in the centre of a row over social media giant Facebook's policy on hate speeches, has rejected allegationshe makes communally loaded posts online, asserting he only works in the national interest. .

MDS7 TL-RAINS T'gana: Ministers visit rain-hit areas in Warangal; Godavari river water level eases Hyderabad: A team of Telangana Ministers including Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao visited flood- hit areas following incessant rains while the water level in Godavari river in the temple town of Bhadrachalam eased a bit. . MES6 TL-MAN-CM-LD ARREST Expat held for 'false' social media post on Telangana CM's health Hyderabad: A 27-year-old expatriate from Telangana working in Saudi Arabia has been arrested on his return for allegedly spreading false information about the health of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on a social media platform recently, police said. .

MES9 TN-VIRUS-JEWELLERY STORE Jewellery store temporarily closed as over 50 staff test Covid-19 positive Coimbatore: Police have registered a case against the management of a leading jewellery store here under the Epidemics Diseases Act, as 58 workers there tested Covid-19 positive in the last two days.. .

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil approves human trials for potential Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Brazils health regulator Anvisa on Tuesday said it had approved stage 3 clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson Johnsons pharmaceutical subsidiary Janssen.Brazil is the second-worst hit country for coronavirus...

Air India pilots challenge termination of services; HC seeks airline's stand

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought Air Indias reply on a plea by several pilots challenging the national carriers decision to terminate their services with effect from August 13. Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to Air India and sought it...

Sonu Sood, Arshad Warsi and others donate artwork for charity exhibition

Actors Sonu Sood, Arshad Warsi, Illeana DCruz and Chitrangada Singh are among the popular Bollywood names who have lent support to Smile Foundations special exhibition Artwork for Heartwork. The exhibition, a part of the NGOs on-going Hea...

Maneka shares video of dog being run over; man booked in Kapurthala

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday shared a video on social media in which a man can purportedly be seen running his car over a dog, following which he was booked in Kapurthala. In her tweet, Gandhi said, He is a breeder and seller of dogs for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020