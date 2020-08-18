Chennai, Aug 18 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 pm. . LGM2 TN-HC-LD-STERLITE Madras HC upholds closure of Sterlite Copper in TN; Company says "temporary setback" Chennai: The Madras High Court rejected a plea from mining giant Vedanta for allowing reopening of its Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, which has been closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns. .

LGM3 KL-HC-CDR-PIL Chennithala files plea seeking quashing of police circular on CDRs Kochi: Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has filed a PIL in the High Court seeking to quash a police circular directing collection of call data records of COVID-19 patients, who are undergoing quarantine at home as well as at various hospitals in the state. . MDS3 TL-FACEBOOK-RAJA SINGH T'gana BJP MLA Raja Singh denies posting communally charged content on social media Hyderabad: Raja Singh, the lone BJP MLA from Telangana and apparently in the centre of a row over social media giant Facebook's policy on hate speeches, has rejected allegationshe makes communally loaded posts online, asserting he only works in the national interest. .

MDS7 TL-RAINS T'gana: Ministers visit rain-hit areas in Warangal; Godavari river water level eases Hyderabad: A team of Telangana Ministers including Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao visited flood- hit areas following incessant rains while the water level in Godavari river in the temple town of Bhadrachalam eased a bit. . MES6 TL-MAN-CM-LD ARREST Expat held for 'false' social media post on Telangana CM's health Hyderabad: A 27-year-old expatriate from Telangana working in Saudi Arabia has been arrested on his return for allegedly spreading false information about the health of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on a social media platform recently, police said. .

MES9 TN-VIRUS-JEWELLERY STORE Jewellery store temporarily closed as over 50 staff test Covid-19 positive Coimbatore: Police have registered a case against the management of a leading jewellery store here under the Epidemics Diseases Act, as 58 workers there tested Covid-19 positive in the last two days.. .