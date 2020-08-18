Agreement between MEA, producers of BMVSS under 'India for Humanity' programme extended for 3 yrs

An agreement between the Ministry of External Affairs and the producers of the Jaipur Foot Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti under the 'India For Humanity' programme has further been extended for three years, BMVSS said

Under the programme, which has been extended till March 2023, the MEA will hold international artificial limb fitment camps in various countries to help those who have lost their limbs, the BMVSS release said. The camp aims to provide for the physical, economic and social rehabilitation of amputees by helping them regain their mobility and dignity to become self-respecting and productive members of the society, it added.