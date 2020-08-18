434 new COVID cases in J&K, 13 deaths

The novel coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 29,326 on Tuesday with 434 new infections, while 13 more deaths took the toll to 561, officials said. There are 6,879 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVD-19), while 21,886 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

All the 13 more deaths were from Kashmir, taking the toll to 561, includng 520 from the Valley and 41 from the Jammu region, according to the officials. Eighty-eight out of the 434 new cases were from the Jammu region, while 346 were from Kashmir, taking the tally to 29,326. Srinagar and Kupwara districts reported the highest number of 66 new cases each, followed by 59 in Bandipora district, officials said. PTI SSB HMB