CM's 12 security personnel, driver among 56 fresh COVID-19 cases in HP

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported 56 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 12 security personnel and a driver of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Shimla and Mandi reported 14 fresh cases each, Una and Kullu 11 each, Kangra four and Chamba two, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. Seventeen patients recovered from the disease on Tuesday.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:53 IST
CM's 12 security personnel, driver among 56 fresh COVID-19 cases in HP

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported 56 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 12 security personnel and a driver of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. They were in institutional quarantine after a security guard and a driver of Thakur had contracted the infection a few days ago.

With this, the state's COVID-19 tally has reached 4,231, while the death toll is 18. Shimla and Mandi reported 14 fresh cases each, Una and Kullu 11 each, Kangra four and Chamba two, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Seventeen patients recovered from the disease on Tuesday. Kangra and Chamba saw eight recoveries each, while one patient recovered from the infection in Shimla. So far, 2,851 people have been cured of the disease. The state now has 1,320 active COVID-19 cases, Dhiman said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 341, followed by 179 in Kullu, 136 in Sirmaur, 133 in Mandi, 114 in Kangra, 107 in Una, 91 in Chamba, 74 in Shimla, 65 in Hamirpur, 63 in Bilaspur, 15 in Kinnaur and two in Lahaul-Spiti. Forty patients have migrated, Dhiman added. PTI DJI DPB

