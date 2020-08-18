Left Menu
Development News Edition

Final well-killing operation underway at Baghjan well

The company, had on Monday said, it had successfully concluded the capping operation by installing the blow out preventive (BOP) stack over gas well No.5 at Baghjan. A BOP is a very heavy metal cover weighing several tonnes that is placed at the mouth of any gas or oil well to stop leakage of fuel from under the ground.

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 18-08-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:51 IST
Final well-killing operation underway at Baghjan well
Visual from the site in Baghjan, Assam. Image Credit: ANI

Final killing operation is underway on Tuesday towards dousing the blaze at the damaged gas well of Oil India Limited (OIL) at Baghjan in Assam. An OIL press release said, after Monday's successful capping operation, all arrangements for carrying out well- killing operation such as connections of kill lines and choke manifold lines have been completed.

"Final killing operation (pumping in mud with high pressure into the well) is underway," the press statement said on Tuesday. The company had on Monday said, it had successfully concluded the capping operation by installing the blow out preventive (BOP) stack over gas well No.5 at Baghjan.

A BOP is a very heavy metal cover weighing several tonnes that is placed at the mouth of any gas or oil well to stop leakage of fuel from under the ground. The company could place the BOP over the Baghjan 5 gas well head in its third attempt since a major blowout took place on May 27.

The well number 5 at Baghjan in Tinsukia district has been spewing gas uncontrollably since May 27 and it caught fire on June 9, killing two firefighters of the OIL at the site. A total of 2,756 families have been surveyed for assessment of damage for compensation till Monday in Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle, the statement said.

"A total of 30,104 metric tonnes of crude oil and 71.01 million metric st. cubic metre of natural gas have been lost respectively as a result of protests/ blockades/ bandhs in and around Baghjan area since May 27 due to the blowout," the company said. Data collection at site has been completed for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study by various agencies, it said.

OILs in-house monitoring of air quality, noise level, gas presence is being continued. Bio re-mediation activities in the affected areas are also in progress, the release said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Truncated assembly session: Punjab govt 'running away' from discussion, alleges opposition

The opposition in Punjab on Tuesday slammed the Congress government over convening a truncated one-day assembly session, saying it was running away from discussion on core issues. The state cabinet on Monday had given the go-ahead for the d...

Visva Bharati will seek CBI probe in August 17 campus violence: university authorities

Visva Bharati on Tuesday said it will seek a CBI inquiry into the August 17 campus violence, which forced its indefinite closure, according to a statement issued by the central university. It said the university will remain shut until the p...

UK, EU resume talks on future ties, as new deadline looms

Negotiations were to resume Tuesday on the future trade ties between the European Union and the United Kingdom after Brexit, with the Europeans insisting that important differences in the two sides positions must be bridged and an agreement...

Indians erect banners, pray for Kamala Harris to win U.S. election

Indians in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, which U.S. vice president hopeful Kamala Harris visited as a kid, erected banners, held special prayers and wished her success. Villagers in Painganadu, Harris ancestral village, put up banners o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020