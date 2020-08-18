Left Menu
Development News Edition

World leaders call to take action to prevent children with no hope of education

The leaders - including many presidents and prime ministers - say urgent measures are now required and as country lockdowns come to an end, an immediate priority is the fate of 30 million children who, according to a UNESCO report, may never return to school.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-08-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 21:21 IST
World leaders call to take action to prevent children with no hope of education
The letter states: “We cannot stand by and allow these young people to be robbed of their education and a fair chance in life.” Image Credit: ANI

A group of 275 former world leaders, economists and educationalists have called on G20 nations and other countries to take action to prevent the global health crisis creating a 'COVID generation' - tens of millions of children with no hope of an education.

The leaders - including many presidents and prime ministers - say urgent measures are now required and as country lockdowns come to an end, an immediate priority is the fate of 30 million children who, according to a UNESCO report, may never return to school.

In a letter to G20 heads, national governments and global financial institutions, the former leaders also warn that the world's poorest children have been locked out of learning, denied internet access and, with the loss of free school meals - once a lifeline for 300 million boys and girls – hunger is growing.

The letter states: "We cannot stand by and allow these young people to be robbed of their education and a fair chance in life."

Inger Ashing, CEO of Save the Children, said: "COVID-19 is a global public health crisis that has left the world facing an unprecedented education emergency. That emergency threatens to rob millions of children of their right to education, exacerbating inequalities linked to wealth and gender – and trapping entire countries in a downward spiral of slow growth, rising poverty, and shrinking opportunity. Governments should be investing in learning, instead, we're facing unparalleled budget cuts. The international community is sleepwalking into an avoidable education disaster that will scar an entire generation."

Leaders are also urging the G20 to ramp up funding and 'rebuild education better', stating:* "The World Bank now estimates that over the next year overall education spending in low and middle-income countries could be $100-150 billion lower than previously planned." *

Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ban Ki-Moon, former UN Secretary-General, Graca Machel, Helen Clark former New Zealand Prime Minister and Gordon Brown former United Kingdom Prime Minister and UN Global Education Envoy said: "We call on the G20, the IMF, World Bank and regional development banks and all countries to recognise the scale of the crisis and support three emergency initiatives."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain to lead training programme for Ukrainian navy

Britain will lead a multinational programme to help train the Ukrainian navy, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday, seeking to bolster security in the region and improve Ukraines ability to defend itself against Russia. Ukraine and Russi...

Report: Trump campaign's Russia contacts a 'grave' threat

The Trump campaigns interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a grave counterintelligence threat, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed in a report how associates of the Republican...

Coronavirus helps abandoned homes find new owners in Georgia

By Umberto Bacchi MILAN, Aug 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - They might have rotting doors and squeaky floors but abandoned homes have become an instant seller in Georgia as coronavirus has boosted demand for out-of-town retreats, according...

SYL meet: Khattar bats for canal's construction at earliest

Reiterating his states stand to build the SYL canal at the earliest, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday told Punjab that its construction and availability of water are two different issues and must not be confused. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020