Police constable, rowdy killed in country bomb attack in TN

A constable and a history-sheeter were killed when the latter allegedly hurled country bombs at a special police team that came to nab him in this district on Tuesday, police said. Constable Subramanian died on the spot and the history-sheeter Durai Muthu succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the Tirunelveli Government Hospital, police said.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami condoled the policeman's death and announced a relief of Rs 50 lakh to the deceased policeman's family. Earlier, Muthu had suffered injuries in hand and chest while throwing the bombs in the incident at Manakkarai area here, police said.

Two murder cases among others were pending against the history-sheeter and the special team reached the area following information, a senior official said. Of the two bombs that were hurled at the police team, the second one exploded, fatally injuring the constable in the head, the official said.

Three of Muthu's accomplices, including his younger brother were nabbed from the area, police added. Meanwhile, Palaniswami, in a statement in Chennai, condoled Subramanian's killing and termed as "unfortunate" his death which occurred while discharging his official duties and expressed his sympathies with the family of the deceased.

Besides announcing Rs 50 lakh assistance to the family, he said he has also directed providing government job to a kin based on qualification.