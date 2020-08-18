COVID-19: Odisha Mining Corporation contributes Rs 250cr to CM's relief fund

State-run Odisha Mining Corporation on Tuesday donated Rs 250 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to aid the government's effort to tackle the coronavirus crisis. OMC Chairman Sanjeev Chopra handed over the cheque to Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy at Lok Seva Bhawan here, a statement said.

The state PSU had earlier contributed Rs 500 crore to the CMRF in March 2020 to help the state government fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. The entity had also transferred Rs 250 crore as the interim dividend for the 2019-20 fiscal, it said.

The corporation is also funding 10 COVID Hospitals in eight districts across the state..