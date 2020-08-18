Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Odisha Mining Corporation contributes Rs 250cr to CM's relief fund

State-run Odisha Mining Corporation on Tuesday donated Rs 250 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to aid the government's effort to tackle the coronavirus crisis. The entity had also transferred Rs 250 crore as the interim dividend for the 2019-20 fiscal, it said. The corporation is also funding 10 COVID Hospitals in eight districts across the state..

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:26 IST
COVID-19: Odisha Mining Corporation contributes Rs 250cr to CM's relief fund

State-run Odisha Mining Corporation on Tuesday donated Rs 250 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to aid the government's effort to tackle the coronavirus crisis. OMC Chairman Sanjeev Chopra handed over the cheque to Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy at Lok Seva Bhawan here, a statement said.

The state PSU had earlier contributed Rs 500 crore to the CMRF in March 2020 to help the state government fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. The entity had also transferred Rs 250 crore as the interim dividend for the 2019-20 fiscal, it said.

The corporation is also funding 10 COVID Hospitals in eight districts across the state..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon orders two-week shutdown after COVID-19 surge

Lebanons interior ministry ordered businesses across the country to shut down for two weeks and enforced an overnight curfew from Friday after a rise in coronavirus infections. Tuesdays decision allows for clearing rubble, making repairs, a...

NFL winner Bose battling blood cancer, vows to return stronger

Former Indian forward Surojit Bose, an important member of Mahindra Uniteds National Football League win in 2005-06, is battling stage one blood cancer and is currently being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Del...

2 held for killing property agent

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 37-year-old property agent in outer Delhis Bawana area, police said on TuesdayDeen Dayal 35 and his accomplice Mohit 23, both residents of Bawana, have been arrested for killing the victim ...

Muthoot Fincorp loan book swells 32 pc this fiscal; mops up Rs 1,475 cr from spl liquidity measures

Gold loan player Muthoot Fincorp has raised Rs 1,475 crore under the partial credit guarantee scheme and RBIs special liquidity measures for NBFCsHFCs in the past four months, which has helped push its loan disbursals by 32 per cent so far ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020