Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 held for killing property agent

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 37-year-old property agent in outer Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Tuesday Deen Dayal (35) and his accomplice Mohit (23), both residents of Bawana, have been arrested for killing the victim identified as Rajeev.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:37 IST
2 held for killing property agent

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 37-year-old property agent in outer Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Tuesday

Deen Dayal (35) and his accomplice Mohit (23), both residents of Bawana, have been arrested for killing the victim identified as Rajeev.  Rajeev and Dayal used to work together, police said. According to the police, Dayal was in an illicit relationship with his own aunt. However when she saw Rajeev earning more money, she got involved with him. She also started ignoring Dayal. This annoyed Dayal and he decided to take revenge from Rajeev with the help of his two friends -- Rohit and Mohit, police said. The three hatched a conspiracy to kill Rajeev. They first recced the adjoining area of the victim's house on the evening of August 10, a senior police officer said

On the same day, they entered his house from back entrance, overpowered Rajeev, hit him on his head with sticks and killed him, he said.  Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said "We have recovered the sticks used to kill the victim. Efforts are on to nab the third accused -- Rohit, who is still at large."  Mohit was previously involved in a case of theft, he said.

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

Business people in SA and Ghana to engage in trade and investment talks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cancer cases in India estimated to be 13.9 lakh in 2020, may rise to 15.7 lakh by 2025: Report

The number of cancer cases in India is estimated to be 13.9 lakh this year and may increase to 15.7 lakh by 2025, according to a report released by the ICMR and the Bengaluru-based National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research. The I...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits new intraday record, regaining pre-COVID levels

The SP 500 climbed to a record on Tuesday, surpassing a level hit in February before the coronavirus crisis and crowning one of the most dramatic recoveries in the indexs history.Trillions of dollars in fiscal and monetary stimulus have mad...

6.78-lakh tonnes of reinforcement steel to be used for Delhi Metro Ph-IV projects

Civil work being done under the Delhi Metros Phase IV is expected to consume 6.78 lakh tonnes of reinforcement steel, a DMRC official said on Tuesday. The Union cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had in March las...

UAV in Odisha fishermen's net in Bay of Bengal

It was a surprise for a group of fishermen from Odishas Balasore district as they netted an unmanned aerial vehicle UAV while fishing in the Bay of Bengal. The UAV was caught by the fishermen of Talapada village when they went to the deep s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020