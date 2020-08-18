Left Menu
'No surprise there': Omar on MP govt's job decision

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday questioned the different yardsticks applied for jobs in different territories of India after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that government jobs in Madhya Pradesh would only be for locals. In a tweet, Abdullah said jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are for everyone, but jobs in Madhya Pradesh "exclusively" for people from the state. "No surprise there!" he said.

Commenting over the issue, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti said while states like Nagaland and Madhya Pradesh were moving towards "semi-autonomous status" and exclusive rights for the locals, Jammu and Kashmir "entitled to all of this constitutionally has been robbed because it is muslim dominant". "BJP's India has no place for minorities, hence validating Jinnah's two nation theory," Iltija wrote on her mother's handle, which she has been using since last year when Mehbooba Mufti was taken into custody.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan said necessary legal provisions would be made to ensure that only local people get government jobs in Madhya Pradesh. He also said resources of the state were meant for residents of the state.

