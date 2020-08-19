Victory for Sushant's family, SC ruled on all points in our favour: Vikas Singh

The Supreme Court verdict ordering Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation in late Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is a big victory for his family, and the apex court has ruled on all points in our favour, said lawyer for the late actor's father Vikas Singh on Wednesday. "This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. SC ruled on all the points in our favour. The court said that whatever the Mumbai Police was doing had a very limited scope, it also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct," Vikas Singh told ANI here.

"SC also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death will also be investigated by the CBI. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict," he added. Holding that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court has directed the CBI to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transfering the case to the CBI. The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. State of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The apex court had, in its last hearing on August 11, reserved its judgment and asked all the parties to file their respective submissions in the case. The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)