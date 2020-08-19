Left Menu
Development News Edition

Victory for Sushant's family, SC ruled on all points in our favour: Vikas Singh

The Supreme Court verdict ordering Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation in late Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is a big victory for his family, and the apex court has ruled on all points in our favour, said lawyer for the late actor's father Vikas Singh on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:03 IST
Victory for Sushant's family, SC ruled on all points in our favour: Vikas Singh
Vikas Singh, lawyer of late Sushant Singh Rajput's father talking to ANI on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court verdict ordering Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation in late Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is a big victory for his family, and the apex court has ruled on all points in our favour, said lawyer for the late actor's father Vikas Singh on Wednesday. "This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. SC ruled on all the points in our favour. The court said that whatever the Mumbai Police was doing had a very limited scope, it also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct," Vikas Singh told ANI here.

"SC also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death will also be investigated by the CBI. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict," he added. Holding that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court has directed the CBI to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transfering the case to the CBI. The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. State of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The apex court had, in its last hearing on August 11, reserved its judgment and asked all the parties to file their respective submissions in the case. The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Certain that Sushant will get justice: Rajput's cousin Babloo after SC Verdict

Thanking the Supreme Court for ordering a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Bihar BJP MLA and cousin of the late actor, Niraj Singh Babloo, on Tuesday stated that he was now certain that Rajput will get justice. Our family tha...

Basketball-Teams not part of NBA restart to begin workouts next month

The National Basketball Players Association NBPA and the NBA on Tuesday announced an agreement for the eight teams not part of the 2019-20 seasons restart in Orlando to begin voluntary group workouts at their facilities next month. Accordin...

UN crisis looms as US readies demand for Iran sanctions

After a resounding defeat in the UN Security Council, the United States is poised to call for the United Nations to reimpose sanctions on Iran under a rarely used diplomatic maneuver a move that is likely to further isolate the Trump admin...

Alcohol rules again loosen as Dubai seeks economic recovery

Dubai again has loosened laws governing alcohol sales and possession of liquor as the sheikhdom tries to claw its way out of an economic depression worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of the virus exacerbated the already-gath...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020