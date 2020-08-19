Sushant Singh Rajput death case: A timeline

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. The order came on actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking to transfer the case filed against her in connection with Sushant's death from Bihar's Patna to Mumbai.

The late actor's family has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend, had abetted the alleged suicide of the actor and registered a case against her in Patna. The case was later transferred to the CBI. Here is everything that has happened in the matter so far:

June 14: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai. Mumbai Police officials said that prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. However, no suicide note was found. June 15: Actor Kangana Ranaut accused a section of people in the film industry of not acknowledging Sushant Singh Rajput, debunked the theory of the actor committing suicide, talks about nepotism in Bollywood.

The provisional post mortem report of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput reveals that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. Sushant Singh Rajput cremated at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium.

June 17: Mumbai Police recorded the statement of film and casting director Mukesh Chhabra. June 18: Rajput's family immersed his ashes in the Ganga river. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the Mumbai Police.

June 20: Mumbai Police recorded the statements of Sushant Singh Rajput's managerial staff. July 6: Mumbai Police recorded the statements of director and producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He revealed that he had offered Sushant four films but the actor could not be a part of any of the films.

July 16: Actor Rhea Chakraborty confirmed for the first time that she was Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend and requested a CBI inquiry into the matter. July 18: The statement of filmmaker Aditya Chopra, of Yash Raj Films, recorded by Mumbai Police.

July 20: Mumbai Police recorded statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist. July 28: An FIR was registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Patna under various sections including abetment of suicide on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishor Singh.

July 29: A team of Bihar Police reached Mumbai to probe the matter. Actor Rhea Chakraborty moved the Supreme Court seeking to transfer the investigation in the case registered against her in Patna to Mumbai claiming Bihar did not have jurisdiction in the matter.

July 30: The family of Sushant Singh Rajput filed a caveat in the Supreme Court on Rhea Chakraborty's petition. July 31: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. BJP MLA and a relative of the late actor, Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo said that the Maharashtra Police were just doing 'formality'. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government also filed a caveat before the Supreme Court on Rhea's plea.

August 1: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the Sushant Singh Rajput case should not be politicized or used to create friction between Maharashtra and Bihar. August 2: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condemned the demand for Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to be handed over to the CBI.

August 3: IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, heading a police team from Patna probing into the case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, was "forcibly quarantined" by the municipal authorities in Mumbai. Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said a team has examined the quarantine guidelines of Maharashtra government and asserted that the quarantine was not needed.

BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh raised the issue of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in Bihar Legislative Assembly and demanded a CBI probe. An ED team questions Sandip Shridhar, Chartered Accountant of Sushant.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said they are taking legal opinion to examine if Bihar Police can investigate the case. August 4: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chief Chirag Paswan, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, and Sushant Singh Rajput's father requested Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the CBI.

The Bombay High Court postponed a hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the CBI due to heavy rains in Mumbai. The Bihar government recommended a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

August 5: The central government accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe. The Bombay High Court adjourned a PIL seeking CBI probe in death case in view of the Supreme Court hearing.

The Supreme Court directs the Centre, Bihar and Maharashtra governments, Mumbai Police, and the father of Sushant Singh Rajput to file their replies on actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea. The ED summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on August 7.

A PIL filed in the Supreme Court for court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former Manager, claiming that both cases are inter-linked. August 6: CBI registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and others over Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

August 7: Bihar government files an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the transfer petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty is "misconceived and not maintainable". Actor Rhea Chakraborty questioned by the ED in Mumbai. Shruti Modi, former business manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, also questioned by the ED in Mumbai.

Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari, who was probing the matter in Mumbai, leaves for Patna and accused the authorities in Mumbai of obstructing the probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. August 8: Father of the late actor, KK Singh filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court claiming Rhea Chakraborty's plea has become 'infructuous' since the case was transferred to the CBI.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the state government will abide by the Supreme Court's order related to the Mumbai Police probe into late actor's death case. Mumbai Police filed a reply on Rhea's plea in the Supreme Court saying the CBI should not have registered an FIR in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

August 9: The ED quizzes Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in Mumbai. August 10: Rhea Chakraborty files a fresh plea in Supreme Court against the alleged "unfair media trial" against her in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

August 11: The Supreme Court reserved its judgment on Rhea's plea and asked all the parties to file their submissions. August 13: CBI files its submission in the apex court. It said that the CBI and ED should be allowed by the Supreme Court to continue the investigation in the death case.

August 17: ED recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's father. August 18: Rhea Chakraborty, in a statement through her lawyer, said that the financial transactions of the actor were "crystal clear and there is nothing incriminating against her". She also alleged that Sushant's sister Priyanka once "groped" her while being drunk.

August 19: The Supreme Court held that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna was legitimate and ordered the CBI to investigate the case. It also said that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.