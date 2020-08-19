Pune ramps up COVID-19 testing, total cases surpass Mumbai

Pune's COVID-19 tally has surpassed that of Mumbai due to more coronavirus tests being conducted here, said Murlidhar Mohol, the city's mayor. A total of 1,34,913 coronavirus cases were recorded in Pune as of Tuesday, with Mumbai following closely at 1,30,410, according to the data shared by the state health department.

"Pune has reported more number of COVID-19 cases than Mumbai because of a large number of tests being conducted here," the mayor told ANI. According to the state health department, Pune has 39,971 active cases while Mumbai is battling with 17,693 actives cases for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a total of 51.5 per cent of the people from whom samples were collected were found to have antibodies in a Sero Survey conducted in Pune from July 20 to August 5. (ANI)