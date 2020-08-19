Have full faith that CBI investigation will get us justice, says Sushant's uncle

We have full faith that an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will bring us justice and we thank the Supreme Court for it, said Dev Kishore Singh, uncle of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Wednesday. "The Supreme Court's decision has brought us a lot of joy, we welcome it. We were perplexed by the Maharashtra Police that was delaying and hiding evidence in its investigation. We have faith that CBI investigation will get us justice," Singh said.

He further said that the apex court striking down actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea, seeking transfer of case lodged in Patna to Mumbai, was also a welcome move from. "When Maharashtra police were not conducting investigations properly, a case was filed in Patna. Rhea Chakraborty had then filed a plea seeking its transfer to Mumbai, which has been struck down by the Supreme Court. We thank the court for this," he said.

Holding that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said. The apex court had, in its last hearing on August 11, reserved its judgment and asked all the parties to file their respective submissions in the case.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.