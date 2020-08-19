Left Menu
Bihar, Maharashtra alleging political interference, legitimacy under cloud: SC orders CBI probe in SSR case

Observing that the acrimonious allegations levelled by Maharashtra and Bihar governments against each other in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case have brought the legitimacy of the investigation under a cloud, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the matter.

Supreme Court of India. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

Observing that the acrimonious allegations leveled by Maharashtra and Bihar governments against each other in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case have brought the legitimacy of the investigation under a cloud, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the matter. "In such backdrop, to ensure public confidence in the investigation and to do complete justice in the matter, this Court considers it appropriate to invoke the powers conferred by Article 142 of the Constitution, said a single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy adding that as a court exercising lawful jurisdiction for the assigned roster, no impediment is seen for the exercise of a plenary power in the present matter.

While disposing of the petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking to transfer the probe in the FIR registered against her in the matter in Bihar's Patna, the bench said that as because both states are making acrimonious allegations of political interference against each other, the legitimacy of the investigation has come under a cloud. "While according to approval for the ongoing CBI investigation, if any other case is registered on the death of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the surrounding circumstances of his unnatural death, the CBI is directed to investigate the new case as well," the bench said in its order.

It said that it is made clear that the conclusion and observations in this order are only for disposal of this petition and should have no bearing for any other purpose. "Accusing fingers are being pointed and people have taken the liberty to put out their own conjectures and theories. Such comments, responsible or otherwise, have led to a speculative public discourse which has hogged media limelight," the 35-page judgment said.

"These developments, unfortunately, have the propensity to delay and misdirect the investigation. In such a situation, there is a reasonable apprehension of truth being a casualty and justice becoming a victim," it added. "The bench noted that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor in the Mumbai film world and died well before his full potential could be realized. "His family, friends, and admirers are keenly awaiting the outcome of the investigation so that all the speculations floating around can be put to rest," the order said.

It said that therefore a fair, competent and impartial investigation is the need of the hour. The expected outcome then would be, a measure of justice for the Complainant, who lost his only son, it said. The bench further went on to say that for Rhea Chakraborty too, it will be the desired justice as she herself called for a CBI investigation and added that the dissemination of the real facts through unbiased investigation would certainly result in justice for the innocents, who might be the target of vilification campaign.

Equally importantly, when integrity and credibility of the investigation are discernible, the trust, faith, and confidence of the common man in the judicial process will resonate, the apex court noted down in its judgment. Earlier, The CBI had registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

