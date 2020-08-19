Left Menu
Fresh rainfall batters Odisha

Heavy downpour since August 13 had created a flood- like situation in several parts of the state, affecting 933 villages and damaging 321 houses in the worst-hit Malkangiri district, they said. Under the influence of a new low pressure area, most parts of north and south coastal Odisha have been lashed by heavy rainfall since Tuesday night.

After a brief lull, many parts of Odisha were battered by fresh downpour on Wednesday due to the formation of a new low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, submerging low-lying places, officials said. Incessant rainfall was recorded in Malkangiri district, where a flood-like situation had shown signs of improvement on Tuesday.

Due to the fresh spell of rains, water overtopped roads in some areas of Kalimela and Mathili blocks of the district, the officials said. Heavy downpour since August 13 had created a flood- like situation in several parts of the state, affecting 933 villages and damaging 321 houses in the worst-hit Malkangiri district, they said.

Under the influence of a new low pressure area, most parts of north and south coastal Odisha have been lashed by heavy rainfall since Tuesday night. The low pressure area, which has become well marked, now lies over northwest Bay of Bengal. It is likely to concentrate into a depression by Thursday and move westwards gradually, the Meteorological Centre here said.

Rainfall of varying intensity is likely to persist for at least two days in northern, southern and interior areas of the state, said H R Biswas, Director of the Meteorological Centre here. State capital Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Cuttack were lashed by heavy rainfall since Tuesday night causing water-logging in several low-lying areas.

The two cities recorded around 100 mm rainfall since Tuesday night, the officials said. The state has been experiencing heavy rainfall due to the formation of four back-to-back low-pressure areas this month.

Most parts of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till August 21, the MeT centre said. Incessant rainfall is likely to increase the water level of major rivers in several districts.

However, there is no fear of any flood-like situation in these districts, an official said. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said, the district collectors have been asked to remain prepared to deal with water-logging and "possible localised flood-like situation in any area".

"The government is prepared to deal with any situation arising out of heavy rainfall," he said. On Thursday, some parts of Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Deogarh districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, it said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast till Friday as squally weather with surface wind up to 55 kmph speed may prevail..

