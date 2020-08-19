Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata forms panel to probe irregularities in purchases to upgrade WB health infra

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has formed a three-member panel to probe allegations of irregularities in the purchase of materials to upgrade the state health infrastructure after the finance department relaxed norms of tender process amid the COVID-19 pandemic, senior official said Wednesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-08-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 18:05 IST
Mamata forms panel to probe irregularities in purchases to upgrade WB health infra

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has formed a three-member panel to probe allegations of irregularities in the purchase of materials to upgrade the state health infrastructure after the finance department relaxed norms of tender process amid the COVID-19 pandemic, senior official said Wednesday. The panel comprising home secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, finance secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi and health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam was formed by Banerjee after her office received several complaints of irregularities since the pandemic broke out about five months ago.

The state government has allocated over Rs 2,000 crore for health infrastructure upgradation. "It seems that such alleged irregularities took place after the finance department relaxed the tender (bidding process) meant for upgradation of the state health infrastructure. The Chief Minister is quite upset after the CMO received such complaints," the official said.

The panel will submit its findings to chief secretary Rajiva Sinha. 'If the irregularities are proven against anybody, strict action will be taken against the person," he said. Most of the money allotted for health infrastructure upgradation was spent in purchasing sanitisers, gloves, masks, PPE kits, ventilators, oxygen and other materials required to upgrade infrastructure of the hospitals, safe homes and health centres," he said.

The West Bengal government had till Tuesday ordered 29.10 lakh PPEs and received 20.48 lakh of them. It has bought 14.90 lakh n95 masks while another 48.80 lakh of regular masks, the health department said. It has also got 37.35 lakh of gloves and 20,000 thermal guns, it said.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Mali soldiers promise civilian transition after presidents ousterSoldiers who staged a military coup in Mali leading to the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his governm...

India, China likely to hold another WMCC meeting tomorrow, discuss disengagement along LAC in Ladakh

A meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs WMCC is expected to take place on Thursday as part of the dialogue between the two countries for disengagement along LAC in Eastern Ladakh and de...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit filed by unnamed womanOscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel room i...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. What you need to know about the coronavirus right nowHeres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Trump campaign sues New Jersey over mail-in ballots Scotland says not yet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020