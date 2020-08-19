Left Menu
Development News Edition

Booted out of football club, coach steals mobile phones of team members; arrested

Enraged by his removal as coach of a football team, a man allegedly stole the mobile phones of club members from a dressing room in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, following which he was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:35 IST
Booted out of football club, coach steals mobile phones of team members; arrested

Enraged by his removal as coach of a football team, a man allegedly stole the mobile phones of club members from a dressing room in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, following which he was arrested, police said on Wednesday. The former football coach - Shekhar Pathak, who is a resident of Delhi's Pandav Nagar, stole the phones of the members of Delhi United Football Club, they said. On March 13, police received information that 12 mobile phones and wallets, containing around Rs 10,000, belong to a football team has been stolen, a senior police officer said. Further investigation revealed that one dressing room was allotted to the football team and all players had kept their belongings in its lockers, police said. However, after finishing their match, when they came back, they found the lockers ransacked and their mobile phones as well as wallets missing, the officer said. "The police checked the footage of all CCTV cameras in the stadium and also kept the stolen phones on surveillance. "The security as well as management staff of the stadium were thoroughly interrogated in connection with seeing any suspicious person coming in or out from dressing room," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. After couple of months, one of the stolen phones was found to be switched on. The police apprehended the person who had the phone and interrogated him. The man told the police that Pathak had sold him the phone but he had returned it back to him as the former coach had failed to produce the original receipt of the phone, police said. Later, the accused was arrested from his house. Nine mobile phones were recovered from his possession, the DCP said. Pathak was a district level football player and played for almost six years from 2004 to 2010 from the Lions Club Football Team. He started his career as a football coach in March 2011. Players at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium hired him as a coach. He continued as their from 2011 to 2013, police said. In 2013, on the complaint of one of the other coaches for not being punctual and sincere towards his duty, he was removed as coach, the DCP said. Later, he also started his own academy -- Shubham Football Academy -- at Preet Vihar, but he did not succeed and had to shut it down, police said. As he was familiar with the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium and its dressing rooms, he committed the crime to take revenge, police added.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Governor of Delhi NCT accords permissions to open Hotels & Restaurants

In a major announcement that fulfils the demands of the Hospitality Industry in the National capital Region, the Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory NCT of Delhi has accorded permissions for the opening of the Hotels Restaurants in ...

IRDAI mulls not-for-profit company to promote loss prevention

Regulator IRDAI is mulling a not-for-profit company for loss prevention and minimisation in the general insurance industry which among other things could be mandated to set up a Garage Network Master for standardising the vehicle repair cos...

6 lakh may have been coronavirus-infected in Hyderabad: Study

There may be at least six lakh people in the city who have been infected by coronavirus with a large number of them asymptomatic and need no hospitalisation, a study said on Wednesday. Conducted by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Bio...

Tell progress on drafting of rules for CAA implementation: Rajasthan HC to Centre

The Rajasthan High Court here on Wednesday sought to know from the Centre about the progress on the drafting of rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendement Act passed by Parliament last year. According to the amended citizen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020