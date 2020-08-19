Left Menu
Hotels to reopen, gyms to remain closed in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has approved the reopening of hotels but gymnasiums will remain closed in the national capital amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has approved the reopening of hotels but gymnasiums will remain closed in the national capital amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During a meeting on Wednesday, DDMA has given the approval for reopening hotels in Delhi.

Gymnasiums will remain closed whereas weekly markets will reopen on a trial basis, stated the DDMA. According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has 11,068 active COVID-19 cases, 1,39,447 recoveries and 4,226 deaths as of August 19. (ANI)

