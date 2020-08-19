14 COVID-19 patients die in U'khand

Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported 14 COVID-19 deaths, its highest toll for a day so far, taking the total fatalities to 178 while the pandemic tally mounted to 13,225 with 264 new cases. Of the 14 deaths, seven were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, six from Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital Haldwani and one from Doon Medical College here, a state health department bulletin said. Of the 264 fresh cases reported, 118 were reported from Dehradun district, 60 from Nainital, 39 from Haridwar, 19 from Chamoli, 13 from Pauri, seven from Udham Singh Nagar, three each from Tehri and Champawat, and one each from Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi.

A total of 9,132 people have so far recovered from the infection while 50 have migrated out of the state, it said.

The number of active cases stands at 3,865, the bulletin said.