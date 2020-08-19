Gyms should be allowed to open: Sule
NCP MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday said that gyms in Maharashtra should be reopened. "Gyms in the state were closed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. She also shared on Twitter a letter written by one Ramdas Ingale about the need to reopen gyms.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:52 IST
NCP MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday said that gyms in Maharashtra should be reopened. "Gyms in the state were closed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. But gyms need to be reopened as the process of unlocking is on now," she tweeted.
"@CMOMaharashtra lot many gym operators have made a big investment in this," the Baramati MP added. She also shared on Twitter a letter written by one Ramdas Ingale about the need to reopen gyms.
- READ MORE ON:
- Supriya Sule
- NCP
- Maharashtra
- Ramdas Ingale