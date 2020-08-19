Gyms should be allowed to open: Sule

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday said that gyms in Maharashtra should be reopened. "Gyms in the state were closed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. But gyms need to be reopened as the process of unlocking is on now," she tweeted.

"@CMOMaharashtra lot many gym operators have made a big investment in this," the Baramati MP added. She also shared on Twitter a letter written by one Ramdas Ingale about the need to reopen gyms.