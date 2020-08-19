Left Menu
Rains lash parts of Rajasthan

According to the department, 9 cm rainfall was recorded in Railmagra in Rajsamand, 9 cm in Nimrana in Alwar, 8.4 cm in Niwana in Tonk, 8.2 cm in Chhabda in Baran, 7.8 cm in Srimadhopur in Sikar, 7.3 cm in Tonksthali in Tonk and 6 cm in Chaksu of Jaipur in the last 24 hours. Various places of the state recorded rainfall ranging from 5.5 cm to 1.6 cm, it said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:40 IST
Rains continued to lash parts of Rajasthan in the past 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Wednesday. According to the department, 9 cm rainfall was recorded in Railmagra in Rajsamand, 9 cm in Nimrana in Alwar, 8.4 cm in Niwana in Tonk, 8.2 cm in Chhabda in Baran, 7.8 cm in Srimadhopur in Sikar, 7.3 cm in Tonksthali in Tonk and 6 cm in Chaksu of Jaipur in the last 24 hours.

Various places of the state recorded rainfall ranging from 5.5 cm to 1.6 cm, it said. Pilani recorded 47.2 mm rainfall, Jaipur 41.2 mm, Churu 19.8 mm, Chittorgarh 2 mm and Vanasthali 0.3 mm rainfall, the weatherman said.

Heavy rainfall was reported at many places, including the capital city of Jaipur. Rainfall measuring 44.4 mm was recorded at Jaipur airport till 8.30 pm. The MeT has predicted heavy to moderate rains in Baran, Jhalawar and Kota districts during the next 24 hours.

