Telangana welcomes apex Council meeting for water disputes

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday welcomed the Centres decision to hold the Apex Council meeting aiming to sort out river water issues between the state and neighboring Andhra Pradesh on August 25.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:27 IST
Telangana High Court (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday welcomed the Centres decision to hold the Apex Council meeting aiming to sort out river water issues between the state and neighboring Andhra Pradesh on August 25. Rao decided to write a letter to the Centre conveying his acceptance to participate in the Apex Council meeting, an official release said.

The Centre had earlier proposed to hold the meeting on August 5. However, it did not take place as Telangana wanted another date after August 20. Telangana and AP are at loggerheads on some of the irrigation projects being taken up on Godavari and Krishna rivers by both the states.

TheApexCouncil headed by the Union Water Resources Minister has Chief Ministers of Telangana and AP as members. Rao, who held a review meeting to finalize the strategy to be adopted at the meeting, made it clear that all the disputes, doubts expressed by the AP government and the Centre on sharing of river waters will be clarified and cleared.

Telangana would raise its objections on the issues, at the meeting. In the proposed letter, issues to be incorporated in the agenda for the meeting would also be pointed out, the release from Rao's office said.

The CM instructed the officials concerned to prepare comprehensive information on all the objections that the AP Government and Centre had put forth and they should be clarified at the Council meeting. He pointed out that there were no new projects in the Telangana state and the projects approved in the united AP were redesigned to suit the needs of the Telangana and the projects are being executed in tune with the Bachawat Tribunal Award.

It was also decided to strongly oppose and register objections over enhancing the capacity of Pothireddy Padu as well as the new Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project taken by the AP government at the Apex Council meeting. The CM made it clear that the so-called objections raised by AP Government and the Centre have no meaning and were baseless.

