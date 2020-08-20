State govt has resolved to meet people's livelihood challenges: Raj CM

The Rajasthan government has resolved to save lives and meet people's livelihood challenges during the coronavirus crisis and ensure that no one sleeps hungry, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday. Inaugurating 29 buildings and laying foundation stone of eight projects, he said the aim of his government is to make Rajasthan a pioneer in the health sector in the entire country.

The government will do its utmost to ensure that no one dies of coronavirus in the state. The number of COVID-19 testing has been increased, the chief minister said. He also said that in the last one year, 15 districts have got medical colleges and the number of such institutes in the state now stands at 31.