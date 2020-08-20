Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam's COVID count rises to 84,317; death toll reaches 213

The COVID-19 death toll in Assam mounted to 213 on Wednesday after 10 people succumbed to the disease, while the state's coronavirus caseload has gone up to 84,317 with 2,116 fresh infections, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-08-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 00:13 IST
Assam's COVID count rises to 84,317; death toll reaches 213

The COVID-19 death toll in Assam mounted to 213 on Wednesday after 10 people succumbed to the disease, while the state's coronavirus caseload has gone up to 84,317 with 2,116 fresh infections, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the fresh fatalities, two each were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, Cachar and Karimganj districts while one each was registered in Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Nagaon and Hailakandi, Sarma said.

"Very sad and anguished to inform that ten more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the disease. My condolences to all the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief," the minister tweeted. "2116 #COVID cases detected out of 40389 tests done in last 24 hours. Positivity rate is 5.23 per cent," Sarma said in the tweet.

The new cases include 311 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 190 from Cachar, 174 from Dibrugarh and 125 from Jorhat. Altogether 2,054 patients have recovered from the disease in the state on Wednesday and discharged from hospitals.

The state now has 23,753 are active cases, while 60,348 people have been cured of coronavirus infection so far and three others migrated out of the state. The number of total tests conducted in the state till date is 18,60,208.

Meanwhile, Dhubri Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home isolation, an official said. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said that 3,005 Assam Police personnel have been infected with the virus. While 2,274 of them have recovered from the disease, eight died.

Meanwhile, 40 Army personnel, who were recently cured of COVID-19, donated their plasma on Wednesday day at the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital. The Army responded to the Assam government's request and organised a plasma donation camp in collaboration with the state health department where Sarma and GOC of Gajraj Corps Lt Gen Shantanu Dayal were present.

"A day of great joy as over 40 bravehearts joined the #plasmadonation camp at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital. My gratitude to all who came forward for this generous act, that shall help save many lives," Sarma tweeted.

Fifteen journalists who have recovered from COVID-19 have also volunteered to donate plasma following an initiative of the Gauhati Press Club in consultation with the state health department..

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Kingsoft unaudits 2020 interim results and its second-quarter results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

More than 600 acts of violence committed in connection to COVID-19 -Intl Red Cross

More than 600 cases of violence, harassment or stigmatization in relation to cases of COVID-19 have been recorded by the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC during the first six months of the pandemic. Some 611 violent acts took p...

Mali coup leaders promise election in 'reasonable' time frame

Soldiers who ousted Malis president in a coup promised on Wednesday to oversee elections within a reasonable time and moved swiftly to hold talks with one of the West African nations most influential power brokers.President Ibrahim Boubacar...

US suspends extradition, tax agreements with Hong Kong

The US on Wednesday suspended or terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong covering extradition and tax exemptions following Chinas imposition of a controversial national security law in the Asian trading hub to curb autonomy and...

Two held for kidnapping of Punjab resident in Jammu

Police have arrested two people for allegedly kidnapping a Punjab resident from a hotel in Jammu, officials said on WednesdaySunny Gill from Punjabs Ludhiana told police that he was staying at Hotel Ramada in Jammu when he was kidnapped by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020