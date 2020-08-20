Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed eco-friendly idol using chocolate

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to citizens to use eco-friendly idols during Ganesh Chaturthi, a woman in Indore has made Lord Ganesha idol using chocolate on the theme of coronavirus and is planning to immerse it in milk. The Indore resident, Nidhi Sharma through this idols also paid tribute to COVID-19 warriors, mainly doctors and police.

"I have made Ganesha idols using chocolate. We believe that we will get rid of coronavirus with the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Based on this theme, we have placed idols of police and doctor. We have also made a ball using chocolate symbolizing coronavirus. We have showcased Lord Ganesha killing the ball using trident," Sharma told ANI. On the model, Sharma also wrote 'Corona Go' using chocolate.

She said she will immerse Ganpati idols in milk and will later distribute it among needy people. "I have made such models for my friends and relatives as well. I am making such Lord Ganesha idols since last year. We immerse these Ganpati idols made of chocolate in milk and distribute among the needy people," she said. (ANI)