Gautam Buddha University staff accuses registrar of harassment
Speaking to ANI, Vrinda Shukla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Cell) Gautam Buddh Nagar said that a three-member panel comprising of female police officers has been constituted to look into the matter.
Action will be taken as per the findings of the investigation report, Shukla said. (ANI)
