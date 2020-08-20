Left Menu
Development News Edition

Normal life affected in Bengal due to bi-weekly lockdown

Medical shops, milk booths and petrol pumps, however, were kept out of the purview of the lockdown. Kolkata and other districts wore a deserted look as people remained indoors and public transport and other vehicles, barring those engaged in essential services, were off the roads. Ferry services through inland waterways also remained suspended. West Bengal has registered 1,25,922 COVID-19 cases, including 2,581 fatalities, till Wednesday..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-08-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 10:44 IST
Normal life affected in Bengal due to bi-weekly lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Normal life was affected across West Bengal due to the imposition of a bi-weekly lockdown on Thursday to stem the rise in COVID-19 cases. The twice-a-week lockdown will also remain in force on Friday.

All government and private establishments, shops, markets, and banks remained closed due to the restrictions. Medical shops, milk booths, and petrol pumps, however, were kept out of the purview of the lockdown.

Kolkata and other districts wore a deserted look as people remained indoors and public transport and other vehicles, barring those engaged in essential services, were off the roads. Police personnel kept a strict vigil on major intersections in Kolkata and other districts and put up guard rails to prevent people from venturing out without any valid reason.

Flight services out of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport here remained suspended, while long-distance trains were rescheduled at Howrah and Sealdah termini. Ferry services through inland waterways also remained suspended.

West Bengal has registered 1,25,922 COVID-19 cases, including 2,581 fatalities, till Wednesday.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Langer explains why Khawaja, Short were not selected for UK tour

Australia coach Justin Langer on Thursday explained why Usman Khawaja and DArcy Short were not selected for the upcoming limited-overs series against England which includes three T20Is and three ODIs. The way were going to set up our game p...

US won't seek death penalty against pair of IS militants

The Justice Department has notified the British government that it will not pursue the death penalty against two Islamic State militants suspected in the beheadings of Western hostages, removing a hurdle in the potential prosecution of the ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now No signs of containing the virusOnly last week, Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesias maritime minister and close confidant of the countrys president, touted herbal mangosteen juice as a co...

Militant killed in Kupwara encounter identified as Pakistani: Police

A militant who was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmirs Kupwara district along with a top Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT commander was identified as a Pakistani ultra, police on Thursday said. They said the Pakistani terrorist named Danish was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020