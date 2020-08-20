Left Menu
SP stages protest against law & order, govt's handling of coronavirus

Party members of both houses of the legislature staged a protest in front of the statue of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, holding banners against the state government. Speaking on the occasion, Member of the Legislative Council Naresh Uttam alleged that there was jungle raj in the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-08-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 13:13 IST
Just before the start of the brief Monsoon Session of Uttar Pradesh Legislature, the Samajwadi Party on Thursday staged a protest in the Vidhan Bhawan against the law and order situation and the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Party members of both houses of the legislature staged a protest in front of the statue of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, holding banners against the state government.

Speaking on the occasion, Member of the Legislative Council Naresh Uttam alleged that there was jungle raj in the state. Incidents like murder, loot, rape and kidnapping were taking place on a daily basis and it appeared that criminals had no fear of law, he said.

The Yogi government has totally failed to check COVID-19 pandemic. The height is that in the name of this disease funds are being misused, Uttam alleged. Another member of Legislative Council, Anand Bhadoria, alleged that bad law and order has added to the woes of people facing problems due to coronavirus.

