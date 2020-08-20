Three held with over 1.5 kg charas in HP's Kullu
Shimla, Aug 20 (PTI) Three people were arrested after over 1.5 kilogram of charas was seized from their possession in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Thursday They were arrested in Kais Nullah area by a patrolling team of Kullu thana police on Wednesday night, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 14:16 IST
They were arrested in Kais Nullah area by a patrolling team of Kullu thana police on Wednesday night, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said. The police had set up blockades and they intercepted a vehicle with three occupants, he added. The SP said that 1.596 kg charas was seized from the driver Kalidas (40), Budh Ram (41) of Archhandi in Naggar tehsil and Govind (42) of Gulami in Nepal. A first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 20, 25 and 29 of NDPS Act in this regard, he added. PTI DJI AAR
