Another BJD MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena on Thursday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is on home quarantine. "Feeling the COVID-19 symptoms, I got the test done & reported corona virus positive, I am fine & home quarantined.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 14:41 IST
Another ruling Biju Janata Dal MLA has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of lawmakers infected by the virus to eight in Odisha. Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena on Thursday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is on home quarantine.

"Feeling the COVID-19 symptoms, I got the test done & reported corona virus positive, I am fine & home quarantined. Request that, those who have come in my contact should isolate themselves & get tested," Jena said in the twitter post.

Five BJD MLAs S R Patnaik (Khandapada), Prasant Behera (Salipur), Srikant Sahu (Polsara), Sudhansu Sekhar Parida (Remuna) and Odisha Rural Development and Labour minister Susant Singh have earlier tested positive for COVID-19. Two BJP lawmakers - Nilgiri MLA Sukanta Nayak and Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari - have also tested coronavirus positive.

On Wednesday, the swab test reports of two BJD leaders - Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) chairperson and BJD general secretary Srimayee Mishra and Odisha Small Industries Corporation chairperson Chinmoy Kumar Sahoo - tested positive for the infection..

