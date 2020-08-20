Left Menu
COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 690 fresh infections, 5 deaths

A total of 50,393 COVID-19 patients have recovered and there are 14,671 active cases in the state at present. Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the state government is trying to bring down the COVID-19 case fatality rate from current 1.3 per cent to zero.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 14:54 IST
Rajasthan reported 690 fresh COVID-19 infections and five deaths due to the disease on Thursday, taking the caseload to 65,979 and the number of fatalities to 915, according to an official report. Three deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Ajmer and Bikaner. Ajmer recorded the maximum number of fresh coronavirus infections at 138.

Bhilwara district reported 106 fresh cases, followed by Alwar 100, Jaipur 99, Udaipur 82, Nagaur 50, Bundi 38, Jodhpur 36, Chittorgarh 22, and Pratapgarh 19 cases. A total of 50,393 COVID-19 patients have recovered and there are 14,671 active cases in the state at present.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the state government is trying to bring down the COVID-19 case fatality rate from current 1.3 per cent to zero. "We are trying to increase the recovery ratio and bring down the death rate to zero in the state,” he said.

The minister said that vulnerable groups -- people with ailments, children, the elderly and pregnant women -- will be given special attention in efforts to contain the virus. He said all activities under national healthcare efforts such as the TB programme and vaccination drive will continue during the coronavirus pandemic.

