MP: Five held for kidnapping six-year-old boy

Five men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur city and demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore from his father, police said. The boy was abducted from Choubey Colony under Civil Lines police station area on Wednesday, said Anil Sharma, inspector general of police (Sagar zone).

The boy's father Bhaskar Tiwari received a ransom call at around 6 pm, during which the accused demanded Rs 1 crore for the child's safe return, he added. Following a probe, the police traced the boy to a hilly area in Niwari village under Gadi Malhara police station area in the early hours of Thursday, the IG said.

The police have arrested Niraj Rai, who worked as a driver for the victim's family, Mahendra Sen, Halke Kushwaha, Kishan Ahirwar and Sanju Patel, he said. The prime accused told the police that his mother was unwell and he had kidnapped the boy to get money for her treatment, he added.