Left Menu
Development News Edition

India won't be able to provide employment to its youth in coming time: Rahul Gandhi

Asserting that a large number of small and medium businesses will shut down after the moratorium period, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the country will soon not be able to provide employment to its youth for the first time in its history.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 17:00 IST
India won't be able to provide employment to its youth in coming time: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a virtual press conference on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that a large number of small and medium businesses will shut down after the moratorium period, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the country will soon not be able to provide employment to its youth for the first time in its history. Gandhi, in a virtual press conference, said the unorganised sector is responsible for 90 per cent employment in the country and asserted that many of them will go out of business soon after the moratorium period, creating an employment crisis.

"The unorganised sector is responsible for 90 per cent employment in the country. Who are these people? These are small and medium businesses, farmers. Narendra Modi has destroyed this system now. Now you will see, as soon as the moratorium period ends, companies will fall one after another," Gandhi said. He said several small and medium businesses will be wiped out and added that many of them are going out of business already.

"What will happen in the country then? The country will not be able to give employment to its people. India will not be able to provide employment to its youth in the coming time. This will happen for the first time in the history of our country. This has never happened in the last 70 years," Gandhi said. "Media made fun of me when I warned the country that there will be heavy loss due to COVID-19. Today, I am saying our country won't be able to give jobs. If you don't agree, then wait for six to seven months. You will see," he added.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India had announced a loan moratorium to de-stress the country's financial ecosystem allowing borrowers to defer or postpone repayment of all standard loans outstanding with commercial banks and non-banking financial companies till the end of August. This comes as the pandemic has already adversely impacted several businesses as many of them had to close shops for an extended period of time to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Notably, the central government has also announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to provide the necessary stimulus to the economy.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Manjhi s HAM quits Grand Alliance in Bihar ahead of polls

Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular on Thursday quit the Grand Alliance Mahagathbandhan but preferred to remain mum on future tie-up with any party or grouping. HAM will no longer be a constituent...

Monsoon rain continues to pour over Faridabad

Faridabad continued to receive rainfall on Thursday after the India Meteorological Department IMD predicted the thunderstorm with light to moderate rain in the area. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many...

Developmental projects worth Rs 25,000 crore to be launched

Kochi, Aug 20 PTI Giving a big thrust to industrial development in Kerala amid the COVID-19 pandemic, projects worth Rs 25,000 crore are set to be initiated in the state within a year. They include the 54 decided upon at ASCEND Kerala 2020,...

COVID-19: NCW takes stock of measures taken by psychiatric homes for women inmates

The National Commission for Women on Thursday held a virtual meeting with representatives of psychiatric homes to discuss the various measures taken for women inmates in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting was held to assess the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020