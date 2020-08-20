Left Menu
With 690 new cases, Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally rises to 65,979

Rajasthan's COVID-19 case tally now stands at 65,979 with 690 new infections reported on Thursday till 10.30 am, according to the State Health Department.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-08-2020 17:22 IST
Representative image.

Rajasthan's COVID-19 case tally now stands at 65,979 with 690 new infections reported on Thursday till 10.30 am, according to the State Health Department. The total number of active and recovered cases in the state is 14,671 and 50,393, respectively while the death toll stands at 915.

India's coronavirus tally breached the 28-lakh mark with 69,652 COVID-19 cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 28,36,926 which is inclusive of 6,86,395 active cases, while 977 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours in India taking the number of deaths to 53,866, it added.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients in the country stands at 20,96,665.

