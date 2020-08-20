Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt directs excise department to issue permission for service of liquor in restaurants, clubs

The Delhi government on Thursday directed the excise department to issue necessary permission for the service of liquor in restaurants and clubs by license holders. The decision has been taken keeping the revenue implications in mind.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 17:12 IST
Delhi govt directs excise department to issue permission for service of liquor in restaurants, clubs
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Thursday directed the excise department to issue necessary permission for the service of liquor in restaurants and clubs by license holders. The decision has been taken keeping the revenue implications in mind. In order, the Delhi government said, "Under the unlock guidelines, the Delhi Government has allowed operation of restaurants subject to social distancing norms. The government has also allowed the opening of hotels. Bars shall remain closed under the provisions of unlocking guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs."

"However, several state governments have permitted service of liquor by license holders under the Excise Rules at the table in the restaurants and clubs and in the hotel rooms. Considering the revenue implications, Excise Department to issue necessary permission for service of liquor in restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms," the order signed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia read. On Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), after a meeting with the state government, had approved the reopening of hotels in the national capital amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Britney Spears wants her dad out of the picture; Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit filed and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit filed by unnamed womanOscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel room in...

De Beers sees retail diamond sales returning to 70-80 pc of pre-COVID level by Oct-Nov

Diamond major De Beers India on Thursday said that the demand is gradually growing in tier I cities and its retail sales may get back to 70-80 per cent of pre-COVID level by October-November this year, a top company official said on Thursda...

US News Roundup: Joe Biden to accept Democratic presidential nomination; California's notorious 'Golden State Killer' faces sentencing and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.In historic speech, Kamala Harris expected to train fire on TrumpU.S. Senator Kamala Harris gives the most important speech of her political career on Wednesday when she addresses th...

Shipping, skill development ministries ink pact for skilling manpower in port, maritime sectors

In a bid to meet the growing workforce demand in the port and maritime sector, the Ministry of Shipping on Thursday entered into a pact with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship MSDE for skilling, re-skilling and upskillin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020