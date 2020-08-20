Tribal Affairs ministry launches tertiary processing centres in C’garh, Maha

The Tribal Affairs Ministry on Thursday launched two tertiary processing centres in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra to enhance the income of tribal forest gatherers by adding value to non-timber forest products collected by them. Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda e-launched the centres under the 'TRIFOOD' project being implemented by Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) in association with the Ministry of Food Processing. TRIFED functions under the ministry and is responsible for promoting tribal art and craft, and hand looms. One of the minor forest produce (MFP) processing units will be set up in Raigad, Maharashtra, to add value to tradition tribal drink 'mahua', amla, custard apple and jamun and produce mahua drink, amla juice, candy, jamun juice and custard apple pulp, a statement said. Another multi-commodity processing centre in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, will be used for the processing of commodities like mahua, amla, honey, cashew, tamarind, ginger, garlic and other fruits and vegetables, it said. Munda said that this project will help in promoting tribal entrepreneurship

Managing Director, TRIFED, Pravir Krishna said the TRIFOOD project in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra is an attempt to offer a comprehensive development package for tribals by promoting employment, incomes and entrepreneurship.